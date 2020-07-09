Ellevest Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $287.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $288.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

