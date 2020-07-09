Ellevest Inc. Buys 25 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 44.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total value of $1,287,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,779.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,787.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,681.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.