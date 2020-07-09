Ellevest Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 753.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,800,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $180.18.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,569 shares of company stock valued at $109,055,785 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.42.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.