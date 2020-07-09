Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 731.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $12,251,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

