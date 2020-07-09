Ellevest Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $132.84 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

