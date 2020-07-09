Ellevest Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 236,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 27.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 59.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $853,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,083 shares in the company, valued at $40,180,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $40,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,148 shares of company stock worth $17,030,004. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $205.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

