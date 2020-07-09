Ellevest Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,525,000 after purchasing an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $113.18 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.