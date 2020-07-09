Elizabeth F. Whited Sells 5,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

