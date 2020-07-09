Elitium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,164.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00009518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $119,164.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.02002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00180929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00065908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00117032 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,619,994 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

