Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.