Ecp Controlco, Llc Sells 6,211,533 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.