DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

NYSE:DTE opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.05. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

