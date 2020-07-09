Doug Bailey Sells 1,500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $180,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $122.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

