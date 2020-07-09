Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Cfra

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $400.00. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.88 and its 200-day moving average is $335.96. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $394.99.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
