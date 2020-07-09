Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Cfra

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $400.00. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.88 and its 200-day moving average is $335.96. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

