Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $80.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Argus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Shares of D opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

