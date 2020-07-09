Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.68.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $206.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total value of $1,290,967.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,330,432.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,734 shares of company stock worth $39,279,112. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

