Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,734 shares of company stock valued at $39,279,112. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

