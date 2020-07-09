Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.05.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $206.55. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,734 shares of company stock worth $39,279,112 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.