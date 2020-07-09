Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Docusign were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after acquiring an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 37.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after acquiring an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.05.

DOCU opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $206.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total value of $1,290,967.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,330,432.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,734 shares of company stock valued at $39,279,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

