DNB Asset Management AS Sells 494 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.15.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

