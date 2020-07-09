DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,268 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 724.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

Shares of PANW opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

