DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

