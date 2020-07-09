DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 954 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $259,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 102.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $319.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,063 shares of company stock worth $77,409,550 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

