DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,184 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,702,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $425.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.21. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $426.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.74.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

