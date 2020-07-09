DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,901 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,889. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $528.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.18. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $549.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

