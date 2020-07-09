DNB Asset Management AS Invests $10.35 Million in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Mercadolibre by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $774.90.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,015.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $906.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.70. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,035.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.