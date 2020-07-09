DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,257 shares of company stock valued at $104,008,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

CRM opened at $200.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

