DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after buying an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

SHW stock opened at $586.12 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $603.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

