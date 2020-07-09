DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.76 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.81.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $262.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

