DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.