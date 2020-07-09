DNB Asset Management AS Has $17.97 Million Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $1,365.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $962.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.73. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,228.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $253.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,534.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.56.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

