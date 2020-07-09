DNB Asset Management AS Has $15.88 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

