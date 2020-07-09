DNB Asset Management AS Has $13 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,519,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,217,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $128.73 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 211.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,272,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,577 shares of company stock worth $12,051,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

