DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.35 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

