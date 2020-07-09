DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,135 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,210 shares of company stock valued at $29,870,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

UTHR stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

