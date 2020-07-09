DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 39.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

Humana stock opened at $386.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.31 and a 200-day moving average of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

