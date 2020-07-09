DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,388 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $310.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

