DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,330 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $202.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

