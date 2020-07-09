DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.