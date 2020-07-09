DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,118 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.96.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

