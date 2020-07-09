DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,596 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.3% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

ICE stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,029 shares of company stock valued at $927,633. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

