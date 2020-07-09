DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 17,118 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,938 shares of company stock worth $126,523,306. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $169.13 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $169.82. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

