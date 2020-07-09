DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,244 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after purchasing an additional 322,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,607,000 after buying an additional 204,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,182,000 after buying an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $580.96 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.34 and a 200 day moving average of $549.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

