Diversified Trust Co Takes $657,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.23.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

