Diversified Trust Co Sells 800 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Freshpet by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $239,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,475.59 and a beta of 0.80. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $90.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

