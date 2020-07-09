Diversified Trust Co Sells 383 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $386.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.64. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $412.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

