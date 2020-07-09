Diversified Trust Co Sells 295 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $201.48 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $202.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,755 shares of company stock valued at $25,402,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

