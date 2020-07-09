Diversified Trust Co Sells 283 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $262.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average is $272.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.81.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

