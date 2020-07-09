Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 3,346 Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $193.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.07.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,832 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

