Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,177,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $64,567,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after buying an additional 146,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,351,000 after buying an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,011,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $467.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.88. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.82 and a fifty-two week high of $497.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

